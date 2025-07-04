‘All dev works under 2025-26 fiscal will finish before Dec 31’

Raiganj: North Bengal Development department (NBDD) minister Udayan Guha, speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for a new bus terminus at Siliguri More, Raiganj, reaffirmed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s directive to complete all development works under the 2025-26 fiscal before December 31. With the state Assembly elections expected in early 2026, Guha warned that delays could disrupt services and pose hardships for residents.

In North Dinajpur, the NBDD has sanctioned Rs 98.72 crore for 73 projects in 2025-26, with Rs 17.37 crore earmarked for 12 projects in Raiganj. The municipality also received Rs 6 crore this year. The new bus terminus which will cost Rs 3.38 crore will be financed by Rs 2.98 crore from NBDD and Rs 40 lakh from MLA Local Area Development fund. It will be built on a 4.45‑acre unused PWD plot near old NH‑34. The site has already been cleared of unauthorised structures.

Currently situated at a level crossing in the town centre, the existing terminus is a major cause of congestion. MLA Krishna Kalyani, who promised the relocation during the by‑election campaign, successfully lobbied for funding.

Guha praised this effort: “Krishna Kalyani conveyed the difficulties clearly. By shifting the terminus, traffic pressure in Raiganj will reduce but ultimately, a flyover or underpass is essential to completely free the town from the Railway bottleneck.” Guha urged local representatives, especially Raiganj’s BJP MP, aligned with the Central government to push for a rail-level-crossing bypass. He accused the Opposition of sowing division in terms of religion and then failing to deliver on development in the five years between elections. Touching on the plight of migrant labourers, Guha criticised the BJP‑ruled states for detaining Bengali-speaking minorities under suspicion of being illegal Bangladeshi nationals. “Our Chief Minister is protesting against this injustice,” he added.