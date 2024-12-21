All Blue Line Metro services to start from Dakshineswar from Monday

Kolkata: In a major change, the Kolkata Metro Railway has announced that starting Monday, December 23, all Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash) services will originate from Dakshineswar station instead of Dum Dum, on a trial basis.

Currently, Blue Line services alternate between Dum Dum and Dakshineswar stations for their departures and terminations. Under the new arrangement, services that were previously starting or terminating at Dum Dum will now begin or end at Dakshineswar, with services running at 7-minute intervals throughout the day. However, a few trains originating from Kavi Subhash in the evening will still terminate at Dum Dum. Under the new schedule, from Monday to Saturday, the first trains will depart from Kavi Subhash at 6:50 am and from Dakshineswar at 6:55 am. A new first service from Noapara to Kavi Subhash will start at 6:50 am. The first service from Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) to Dakshineswar at 6:55 am will operate as usual.

The last service timing from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash will be adjusted, with the train now departing at 9:33 pm, instead of the previous 9:28 pm. However, the last trains from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar and from Kavi Subhash to Dum Dum will remain unaffected, departing at 9:30 pm and 9:40 pm, respectively. Special night services on the Blue Line will continue, with trains operating as usual from Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum at 10:40 pm on weekdays (Monday-Friday).

The trial will also extend to Sundays and starting from December 29, trains that currently start or terminate at Dum Dum will instead do so at Dakshineswar. Two new first services have also been introduced, departing from Noapara to Kavi Subhash and Noapara to Dakshineswar at 9 am. The first trains from Kavi Subhash and Dakshineswar will also depart at 9 am on Sundays. As with weekdays, the last service from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash will depart at 9:33 pm, while the last trains from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar and from Kavi Subhash to Dum Dum will operate as usual at 9:27 pm and 9:40 pm, respectively.