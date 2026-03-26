All Bengal voters marked ‘under adjudication’; EC probes portal glitch

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) is investigating a technical glitch on its portal that briefly placed all voters in West Bengal under the “under adjudication” category on Tuesday night.



Voters checking their EPIC numbers found their status incorrectly displayed, even if already included in the final electoral rolls published on February 28.

The error came less than 24 hours after the release of the first supplementary voter list, creating confusion.

EC officials said the glitch, likely due to a server or backend issue, was temporary and rectified within two hours.

High-profile names, including TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee and BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, were incorrectly flagged. The TMC termed the incident “extremely alarming,” questioning the system’s reliability and alleging it undermined electoral integrity.