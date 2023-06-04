All associated with secondary schools told to ‘maintain punctuality’

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has asked everyone associated with Secondary schools to maintain punctuality and stated that no staff can leave the premises without the permission of the head.



Secondary schools are going to reopen on June 15 after a long summer vacation. Earlier it was supposed to reopen on June 5 but due to the heat wave conditions prevailing, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that the summer vacation will be extended.

The Board reiterated that the teaching and non-teaching staff of schools shall make suitable arrangements for conducting of extra classes after reopening of schools to make up for the loss due to early closure.

“The tiffin time (as scheduled earlier) will be spent for consuming tiffin and in the interest of students and the school, as directed by the concerned HOI,” the Board notified.