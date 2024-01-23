All 7 books of CM published this yr sold

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s books have been flying off the shelves at the Kolkata International Book Fair. All the copies of Banerjee’s seven books which were published at the fair this year have been sold off already. After last year, Banerjee’s books aapear to be emerging as the best sellers once again.



On the day of inauguration of the 47th Kolkata International Book Fair on Thursday, two books of the Chief Minister were published and other five books hit the shelves later on. These are “Laha Pranam Choray Choray’’ (second edition), “Utsav Sabar’’, “Trinamool Stawre Trinamool Er Joy”, extended edition of “Kabita Bitan” and “Humble Regards” which is the English version of “Laha Pranam Choray Choray’’.

These books were published by Dey’s Publishing House. The other two are “Festival for All” (English version of “Utsav Sabar”) and “Built Heritage of Bengal”. “Laha Pranam Choray Choray” is meant for children while “Utsav Sabar” throws light on the various celebrations and festivals.

The Chief Minister will have 150 books to her name by next year. Banerjee has already taken an unbeatable lead among the serving chief ministers in the country with about 143 books under her name. She had already completed authoring 136 books till last year. Seven of her new books were launched this year.

At least eight of her books were written in Urdu while over 17 were translated in Santhali, Punjabi and Hindi. Banerjee said her first book was published in 1995.