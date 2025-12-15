Alive but listed dead: Behala residents face voter list chaos

Kolkata: In a bizarre twist during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, several residents of Kolkata have found themselves wrongly marked as “dead” in the voter list, despite being very much alive.

The issue has surfaced from Behala 118 Ward, specifically parts 101 and 69, where around 20 voters reportedly did not receive their SIR forms. Shockingly, each of them is listed as deceased in the electoral rolls, creating confusion and anxiety about their voting rights.

The affected residents claimed that when local BLOs (Booth Level Officers) visited their homes to distribute forms, they were unable to provide any satisfactory explanation for the errors. Many have not yet received the required forms, leaving them uncertain whether their names will appear in the updated voter list.

118 Ward Councillor and Mayor-in-Council member Tarak Singh has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, calling the situation a clear administrative lapse. He questioned why so many living voters were omitted from the rolls in his ward and demanded that no eligible voter be left out.

This incident highlights serious gaps in the voter verification process, emphasising the need for transparent and accountable mechanisms to ensure that no citizen is disenfranchised due to bureaucratic errors.