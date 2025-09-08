Alipurduar’s Majherdabri gets country’s tallest glass tower

Alipurduar: India’s tallest glass tower now stands in Majherdabri, Alipurduar, giving Dooars tourism a festive boost ahead of Durga Puja. Rising 98 feet at the Alipurduar Entertainment Park, the tower offers panoramic views of the Dooars and even neighbouring Bhutan.

This is the country’s second glass tower after Ahmedabad, but taller than its predecessor. Built by a Pune-based company, the design was inspired by Shanghai’s iconic glass tower, though adapted for local conditions. From the top, visitors can see the Buxa forest, rolling tea gardens, and distant Himalayan ranges. The tower accommodates 25 people at a time, with an entry fee of Rs 200. A swing installed at the summit is available for an additional Rs 100. To enhance the experience, binoculars and selfie zones have been set up.

Tourists are already expressing excitement. Swagata Ghosh, a visitor, said: “This is my first time at a glass tower. Although it feels scary but wonderful. I can see the Dooars like a bird’s-eye view. From here, the whole of Alipurduar is visible. I would recommend everyone to come at least once. During Puja, this will definitely attract more tourists. This tower will surely make Alipurduar famous.”

The project was conceived by Arindam Ghosh, proprietor of the amusement park. Inspired by Rajgir’s glass bridge, he contacted the Pune-based builders who later suggested a glass tower better suited to the area’s natural beauty. “This is the second glass tower in India and the tallest in the country. Though completed last December, we delayed the inauguration,” he said.

Tourism stakeholders believe the new attraction will add significant momentum to the region. Biswajit Saha, General Secretary of the Eastern Dooars Tourism Association, noted: “This is a new asset for Dooars. Tourists can now enjoy an international-standard experience right here.”

With Durga Puja approaching, the glass tower is expected to become a star attraction, further cementing Alipurduar’s place on the tourism map of North Bengal.