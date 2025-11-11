Alipurduar’s Kathak dancer spins his way into Guinness World Records

Alipurduar: Jyoti Mondal, a 30-year-old Kathak dancer from Birpara in Alipurduar district, has etched his name in the Guinness Book of World Records by performing 68 flawless spins in just 30 seconds—a feat that has brought pride to North Bengal’s cultural community.

Following the official guidelines, Jyoti had submitted his performance video, time records and supporting documents to the Guinness authorities in October 2024. The long-awaited confirmation of his world record arrived during the festive days of Durga Puja, turning the celebration even more special for him and his admirers. Currently employed as a dance teacher at Binnaguri Army School, Jyoti also runs his own dance academy in Birpara, where he trains aspiring performers.

“I have been learning Kathak since 2012. Whenever possible, I travel to Kolkata and Ahmedabad to train under my gurus. Their blessings and my determination have brought me this far,” said Jyoti. “I had tried several times earlier but failed to set the record. Finally, that dream has come true. My next goal is to break my own record.”

Jyoti dreams of one day winning the prestigious Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar. His journey began in childhood, driven by a deep passion for dance. There was even a time when he would travel to Gujarat every month for advanced training. He credits his success not only to his mentors but also to Birpara High School, where he completed his education.

Kathak, one of India’s classical dance forms, is known for its swift and rhythmic spins that require immense control and stamina. Jyoti’s achievement showcases both—placing this challenging art form on the global stage.

Local artists and cultural figures across Alipurduar have hailed his success as a source of inspiration for the next generation of performers.