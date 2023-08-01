Alipurduar’s blind school receives 4 ‘annie devices’

ALIPURDUAR: Under the initiative of the Alipurduar district administration, the only blind school in the district, ‘Subodh Sen Smriti Drishti Heen Vidyalaya’, has received four ‘annie devices’ to aid visually-impaired students.

This modern technology will assist students in their studies. Each of these devices cost approximately Rs 1 lakh.

According to the district administration, this is the second such special initiative for visually-impaired schools in the state. The school currently caters to 32 students, and additional equipment will be acquired as required in the future. District magistrate Surendra Kumar Meena stated: “We are commencing this work under the project ‘Saksham Dooars.’ This initiative, undertaken by the Alipurduar district administration, aims at the holistic improvement of the quality of life for persons with disabilities and children with special needs. The programme focuses on providing aids, developing infrastructures for special schools, and using modern scientific aids and gadgets for teaching. Four annie devices have been provided under this project for the students of Subodh Sen Smriti Drishti hin Vidyalaya. We hope this device will greatly benefit the students.”