Alipurduar’s ‘Bano Chaya’ Village to be promoted as tourism hub

Alipurduar: The Alipurduar district is set to enter a new era of tourism with the development of Bano Chaya, a project envisioned by the Chief Minister. The area is experiencing a surge in homestays with several already completed and more nearing completion. The district administration has promptly initiated the registration process for these homestays to prepare for the incoming tourist season.



Earlier the state government had relocated residents of Bhutia Basti and Gangutia Basti — two forest villages in the Buxa Tiger Reserve — to a newly-established village near the Bhatpara tea plantation in Kalchini Block. This village was named Bano Chaya. The district administration has ensured that Bano Chaya is equipped with essential amenities to ensure a smooth transition for these residents.

Bano Chaya is surrounded by six picturesque tea gardens and is ideal for winter tourism. Phuentsholing town in Bhutan is just 15 km away via Central Dooars, Rangamati and Khoklabasti. The Buxa Tiger Reserve is only 500 meters from the village, further enhancing its appeal to wildlife enthusiasts. The district administration is actively promoting tourism by leveraging Bano Chaya’s natural beauty. Plans are underway to build an open auditorium and a community hall to highlight local culture to tourists. The newly-settled residents are hopeful about the opportunities in the tourism sector, with strong support from the administration for homestay development. On August 14, a registration camp was held to streamline the process. During this camp, 17 applications for completed homestays were received. Alipurduar District Magistrate R Vimala commented: “We conducted a one-day camp to encourage homestay registrations.

The 17 applications we received will be processed for registration. Each registered homestay will receive Rs 1 lakh in assistance from the state government. For homestays still under construction, we will organise another camp once they are completed. An open stage and a community hall will be built to promote local culture and tourism.”