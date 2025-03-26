Alipurduar ZP removes illegal constructions

Alipurduar: The Alipurduar Zilla Parishad (ZP) has launched a drive to remove illegal constructions in haats across the district after traders failed to comply with demolition notices issued last year. The initiative began on Tuesday in Madarihat, one of the oldest haats in the district.

In December last year, the Zilla Parishad issued notices to traders, giving them three months to remove illegal structures. As no action was taken, the administration proceeded with demolition. On Tuesday, 40 illegal constructions in Madarihat haat were removed with the help of earthmovers and police from Madarihat Police Station. The drive was led by Dipnarayan Sinha, Karmadhyaksha of Bon O Bhumi Sanskar Sthayee Samiti. Some traders voluntarily removed their illegal structures before the demolition.

According to Zilla Parishad sources, there are 21 haats under its jurisdiction, including major ones such as Shamuktala, Palashbari, Jateshwar and Barobisha. Samuktala haat generates an annual revenue of Rs 27 to Rs 30 lakh, while other haats collect Rs 12 to Rs 13 lakh each.

Dipnarayan Sinha stated: “The Chief Minister is against eviction but market roads cannot be blocked. Traders were given time but since compliance was lacking, the administration had to step in. The drive will continue in phases.”