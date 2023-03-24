Alipurduar youth ranks 40th in national-level JAM

alipurduar: Battling all odds amid access to limited resources, Bidyasagar Roy of Rangalibazna in Alipurduar district ranked 40th in the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) of IIT at the national level.



JAM is a common admission test conducted every year for admissions into Master of Science and other post-graduate science programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science and National Institutes of Technology. This year, a total of 13,397 students took the entrance exam for studying Masters in Chemistry from all over the country. Among them, Bidyasagar ranked 40th in the country, scoring 59 out of 100. Talking to Millennium Post, Bidyasagar stated: “There is a cut-off mark for the JAM entrance exam of 20.51 for the General category; 18.46 for the EWS and OBC categories, and 10.26 for ST, SC, and PWD categories. After obtaining the 40th rank, I don’t have to utilise reservation facilities.”

He wants to pursue Masters at Kanpur IIT and later complete PhD and undertake research work in a foreign country. After completing PhD, he aspires to become a professor and then return to India to take up a teaching profession. “Last year, after completing my Bachelor Degree I took preparation for this examination. As we don’t have specialised coaching facilities in our area for such examinations, my college professors helped me a lot. I owe this success to them,” he said.

Bidyasagar’s mother, Alpana Roy, is a Panchayat member of Rangalibazna Gram Panchayat, while his father runs a grocery shop in the locality.

After passing the Madhyamik exam from Sishubari High School in Madarihat, Bidyasagar had pursued his Higher Secondary from Falakata High School. Scoring 82 per cent in Higher Secondary examinations, he took admission in Jalpaiguri Ananda Chandra College to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry. Last year, he scored 86.90 per cent marks in B.Sc. with majors in Chemistry.