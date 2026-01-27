Alipurduar: Youth held for sexual abuse of minor girl

ALIPURDUAR: Police have arrested a youth in connection with the alleged sexual exploitation of a minor girl over an extended period, a case that came to light after the victim was found to be pregnant. The incident was reported from Alipurduar district.



According to sources, the minor fell unconscious on Monday night and was immediately admitted to Alipurduar District Hospital. Her condition was reported to be extremely critical on arrival, prompting doctors to place her on ventilator support. Preliminary medical assessment indicated that the girl narrowly escaped death, allegedly due to the consumption of abortion-related medication.

As her condition showed marginal improvement on Tuesday, she was shifted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) of the hospital for further treatment. Hospital authorities, however, said she remains in a critical condition.

Following a written complaint filed by the victim’s mother, police arrested the accused youth and produced him before an Alipurduar court, which remanded him to police custody. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police officials stated that preliminary investigations suggest the accused repeatedly sexually assaulted the minor over an extended period by taking advantage of the family’s lack of awareness, which ultimately led to her pregnancy.