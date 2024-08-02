Alipurduar woman rescued from UAE

Alipurduar: A 28-year-old woman from a tea garden of Alipurduar who had travelled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to work as a maid found herself in a dire situation there.

With the help of the Alipurduar Police and NGOs, she was safely brought back home. The woman, lured by the promise of a monthly salary of Rs 35,000 was enticed into taking up the job by an agency from Darjeeling.

On July 13, she boarded a flight from Mumbai to Sharjah, UAE. Previously, she had worked in Abu Dhabi.

Upon arrival in the UAE, the woman faced immense problems. She reported that her travel documents were confiscated and that she was confined in a small room with other women.

The situation deteriorated as she was forced to perform arduous tasks, including cleaning toilets, and was prohibited from communicating with her family. After somehow managing to contact home through a compassionate individual, her family reached out for help. Alipurduar Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi and Additional Superintendent of Police Headquarters Asim Khan swiftly acted upon the complaint. Their intervention included contacting Matiur Rahman, the secretary of a renowned voluntary organization in Murshidabad, known for its successful track record in rescuing trafficked individuals.

Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi stated: “Upon receiving the message, we initiated an operation. We collaborated with the voluntary organization to gather all necessary information about the woman and uploaded it to the ‘Madat portal’ of the Ministry of External Affairs. Thanks to these efforts, we were able to bring the woman back home successfully. We advise anyone considering working abroad to thoroughly verify their potential employers and avoid falling into such traps.”

Matiur Rahman confirmed: “We received the alert from the Alipurduar Police and promptly reached out to the concerned authorities. Our coordinated efforts led to a successful rescue operation within 24 hours.” The woman, now back in Alipurduar, is reportedly suffering from panic attacks due to her traumatic experience. Following this ordeal, she has expressed a strong reluctance to work abroad in the future.