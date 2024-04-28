Alipurduar: Woman killed, another critical in elephant attack

Alipurduar: A woman was killed and another injured in an elephant attack while fishing in the forest. The incident occurred on Saturday in the dense forest of Mendabari compartment number one within the Chilapata Range of Jaldapara National Park.



According to local sources, following several days of rain cessation, a reservoir in the Mendabari Forest had nearly dried up, which attracted numerous villagers for catching fish. Allegedly, at least six women from Rava Basti in Mendabari ventured into the forest to catch fish.

While they were engrossed in fishing, a wild elephant attacked a woman named Sarjon Rava (30), fatally crushing her on the spot. Another woman, Niranti Rava, sustained injuries in the elephant’s assault and is currently in critical condition, undergoing treatment in the CCU of Alipurduar District Hospital.

Doctors have described her condition as very critical. Upon receiving the news, forest officials promptly visited the accident site. Parveen Kaswan, Divisional Forest Officer of Jaldapara Forest Division, expressed concern, stating: “Despite repeated bans, certain forest dwellers have disregarded safety measures, resulting in this tragic incident. Unfortunately, compensation cannot be provided to the deceased and injured women due to the violation of forest regulations.”