Alipurduar woman finds relief after filing SIR amid NRC notice anxiety

Alipurduar: A housewife from Alipurduar district, who spent months in fear after unexpectedly receiving an NRC notice from Assam, has finally found relief after submitting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) form in Bengal.

Anjali Shil, a resident of Mymensingh Para under Jateshwar-II Gram Panchayat in Falakata block, has been living in Bengal for nearly 30 years since her marriage to Nitya Shil. Despite her long residence in the state, she received an NRC notice from Assam on August 19—a development that left her shocked and deeply distressed.

The sudden notice triggered anxiety within her family and the community. Rumours began circulating that those receiving NRC notices might be forced to leave the country, intensifying the family’s fear. In panic, Anjali even travelled to her parental home in Dhubri, Assam, seeking clarity from local authorities.

As the SIR process began across Bengal, the family’s anxiety returned. Their concerns eased only after Anjali successfully submitted the SIR form. “Until I submitted the form, I lived in constant fear,” she said. “Because of the NRC notice, I was worried every day. But after filing the SIR, I finally feel relieved. My name was on the 2002 voter list and I provided that document as well.”

Her husband, Nitya Shil, expressed similar relief. “Now my wife no longer has to live in fear of being forced out of the country,” he said.

The incident has also sparked political reactions. Alipurduar district Trinamool Congress president and Rajya Sabha MP, Prakash Chik Baraik, said the case reflects how “NRC and SIR are being used to create fear among common people”. He cited the examples of both Anjali and Uttam Kumar Brajabashi of Cooch Behar, adding: “Our leader has made it clear that NRC will not be implemented in Bengal and no legitimate voter will be removed through the SIR process.”

Falakata BJP MLA Deepak Barman rejected the allegations, saying: “We have always assured people that legal voters’ names would not be removed from the voter list. It is the Trinamool Congress that is misleading people about NRC and SIR.”