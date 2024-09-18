Alipurduar: Woman attacked on train, raises safety concerns

ALIPURDUAR: Safety concerns for women passengers on trains have intensified in the Alipurduar Division of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) following an assault on a 25-year-old female passenger. The woman, traveling to her workplace at a bank in Assam, is receiving treatment for serious injuries at a Bongaigaon hospital.

Local sources report that the victim, from Cooch Behar, boarded the Guwahati-bound Up Sifung express from Alipurduar junction at 4 am on Tuesday. The attacker, a fellow passenger, began harassing her as the train departed.

The situation escalated, leading to a physical altercation where the attacker pushed the woman to the floor, causing a severe head injury. As the train stopped at Kamakhyaguri station, the assailant stole her earrings and mobile phone before fleeing.

Railway sources confirm that the incident occurred between Alipurduar junction and Kamakhyaguri station. The woman was subsequently rescued by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) near Bijni station in Assam. Her condition is reported to be stable.

Amarjit Gautam, divisional railway manager (DRM) of the Alipurduar Division, stated: “We acknowledge this incident and are actively investigating. Although the culprit has not yet been apprehended, the RPF is analysing CCTV footage and working to recover the stolen mobile phone. An FIR has been lodged, and we are maintaining a close watch on all trains.”