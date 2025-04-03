Alipurduar University kicks off process to start PhD programmes

Alipurduar: Alipurduar University has initiated the process of obtaining its statutes, paving the way for students to pursue research and earn PhD degrees.

Once approved, an ordinance will be issued, allowing students to begin research following official procedures.

Vice-Chancellor Sarit Kumar Chowdhury has emphasised the importance of this development, stating that the university is undertaking several key initiatives for the upcoming academic year.

“The process of drafting a new undergraduate syllabus is already underway. From the next academic session, student admissions will be conducted under Alipurduar University. This process is progressing rapidly. As one of the most significant educational institutions in the tribal-dominated tea belt district, we are allocating funds in the upcoming budget for 14 departments. Additionally, seminars and workshops have already begun, and we are actively collaborating with various institutions at both the state and national levels to enhance research opportunities. We have also reached out to the State Language Research Center for academic support. I personally visited Vikas Bhavan to gather necessary information regarding the statutes,” said Vice-Chancellor Chowdhury.

Alipurduar University was established five years ago after the abolition of Alipurduar College, but the institution faced delays due to the absence of a permanent Vice-Chancellor and alleged non-cooperation from the Governor’s office.

Currently, there are nine colleges in the district, Alipurduar College is now a university accommodating nearly 5,000 students.

The 14 undergraduate courses previously offered by Alipurduar College will now be available under Alipurduar University. Alipurduar MLA Suman Kanjilal has discussed the matter with Education Minister Bratya Basu, confirming the development.

Meanwhile, the formation of the university’s Executive Council is pending but expected to begin soon. The process of transitioning faculty from colleges to the university is also likely to start. Within the next year, all district colleges—currently under the University of North Bengal—will come under Alipurduar University.