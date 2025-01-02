Alipurduar Univ to welcome permanent V-C after long wait

Alipurduar: The Alipurduar University is set to appoint its first permanent vice-chancellor (V-C), marking a significant milestone after a prolonged wait. Sharit Kumar Chowdhury, current vice-chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University in Arunachal Pradesh, has been selected for the position, according to a government notification. While the official joining date has not been announced, the development has sparked optimism among university authorities.

Kumar Basnet, Assistant Registrar of Alipurduar University, expressed hope, stating: “A notification has been issued for the appointment of the permanent vice-chancellor. Sharit Kumar Chowdhury will soon assume the post.” The authorities are hopeful that his appointment will enable the resolution of critical issues and facilitate discussions on the university’s development at higher administrative levels.

In 2018 in the state Assembly, the Alipurduar University Act was passed but the institution was officially launched on December 23, 2020. However, it has faced numerous challenges since its inception. A lack of funding has hindered the development of dedicated infrastructure, forcing the university to continue its operations on the Alipurduar College campus. The teaching and administrative staff of Alipurduar College have yet to be elevated to university status and no new academic staff or professors have been recruited.

Several proposed initiatives, including the introduction of courses such as Hotel Management, Tea-Tourism and Forestry, have yet to materialise. Similarly, a proposal to teach four regional languages has not progressed. The university currently operates with a temporary administration, including acting vice-chancellor Rathin Banerjee, who was nominated by the Governor, alongside temporary finance and special officers.

Despite these obstacles, the appointment of a permanent V-C has renewed hope among education enthusiasts in the district. They believe this development will drive much-needed progress, address long-standing issues and propel the university toward achieving its goals.