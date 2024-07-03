Alipurduar Univ: TMCP demands permanent V-C and registrar

Alipurduar: The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) has launched an agitation demanding the appointment of a permanent vice-chancellor (V-C) and Registrar for Alipurduar University. Allegedly, the absence of a permanent V-C for almost a year has caused significant trouble for over 20,000 students in Alipurduar. The agitators entered the university and locked the chambers of Acting V-C Rathin Banerjee, who was appointed by the current Governor and the chamber of acting Registrar Jaideep Roy.



Samir Ghosh, Alipurduar district president of TMCP, stated: “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gifted a university to Alipurduar, keeping in mind the thousands of students in this district. However, ten colleges in Alipurduar district are still affiliated with North Bengal University. These ten colleges could have been included in our university, but no progress has been made. This time, about 95 per cent of students failed. The university has no proper guardian and it is not being managed properly due to Acting V-C Rathin Banerjee frequently taking leave.

Despite knowing all this, the Governor is not discussing the development of the university with the state government. Such a stalemate cannot be allowed to continue for much longer. Therefore, we locked the chambers and started the movement. Our demands include the appointment of a permanent V-C, registrar, controller and finance officer for Alipurduar University. If the Governor does not take the initiative, our agitation will intensify further.”