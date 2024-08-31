Alipurduar: Two elephants found dead in Kalchini Block

Alipurduar: The body of an adult female elephant was found on Friday in Section No. 5 of the Raimatang Tea Garden, located in the Kalchini block of Alipurduar district. The garden workers noticed the elephant’s body when they arrived for their noon shift.



Preliminary investigation by the Forest department suggests that the elephant, estimated to be between 18 to 20 years old, likely died as a result of an internal conflict within the herd. Notably, the elephant’s private parts showed signs of severe bruising and multiple wound marks were found beneath its belly. Forest officials believe that excessive bleeding from these injuries may have led to the

elephant’s death.

The carcass was located in an open area of the tea plantation, adjacent to the Pana Range of Buxa Tiger Reserve (West). After being alerted by the workers, forest officials and a veterinary doctor arrived at the scene. The elephant’s body, which had already begun to decompose, is believed to have been there for 24 to 48 hours. The remains were subsequently moved to the nearby forest area near the local beat office with the help of an earth mover, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

Harikrishnan PJ, Deputy Field Director of Buxa Tiger Reserve (West), commented on the situation, stating: “The elephant’s age is approximately 18 to 20 years. The body appears to have been there for at least a day. The exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem but the multiple wounds suggest a possible fight among the elephants.”

In another incident, the body of a young elephant calf, around four years old, was also recovered later in the day, approximately 5 km away in the Boken Bari Out Division of Kalchini Tea Garden.

The Forest department is yet to determine the cause of the calf’s death and an autopsy is also planned.