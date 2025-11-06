Alipurduar: Trinamool Union will set up help desks for migrant tea garden workers

Alipurduar: At least 40 per cent of the population across Alipurduar district’s 64 tea estates are currently working as migrant labourers in different states — a growing concern for the ruling Trinamool Congress. To address the issue, the Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union has decided to set up help desks in every tea garden starting Monday.

The initiative coincides with the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across the state.

However, apprehensions have emerged that many tea garden residents—now working elsewhere—might be excluded from the voter verification process. According to district administration data, 20 to 25 per cent of these migrant workers are registered voters. While some return home to cast their votes, many have relocated permanently with their families in search of better livelihoods, leaving large gaps in the tea garden population.

This situation has raised concerns over how Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will collect accurate information during the revision. Sources within the ruling party admit that ensuring voter inclusion in these areas has become a top priority.

Union Central Committee chairman Nakul Sonar said: “We have decided to set up help desks in every tea garden to ensure that migrant workers are included in the SIR process. Otherwise, they might face difficulties later.” The Election Commission has clarified that migrant workers can update their voter details online even while staying outside the state. Yet, questions remain about whether workers with limited digital literacy can navigate the process or grasp its significance.

Adding to the challenge, family members left behind in the tea gardens may not always have accurate information to share with BLOs.

However, District Magistrate R Vimala dismissed fears of inconvenience, saying: “We have arranged for both online and offline systems. Moreover, the SIR process will continue until December 4, giving everyone ample time.”