Alipurduar to witness Mamata and Yogi’s rallies

Alipurduar: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee is campaigning for party candidate Prakash Chik Baraik from the Alipurduar Lok Sabha constituency on Friday. She plans to hold an election rally in the Kalchini Assembly near the India-Bhutan border on April 12. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to campaign for BJP candidate Manoj Tigga in the same Assembly constituency on April 11, sparking election fervour in the Kalchini Legislative Assembly.



Bhaskar Mazumdar, the district general secretary of Alipurduar TMC, mentioned: “Mamata Banerjee has already held a public meeting in the Tufanganj Assembly of Cooch Behar district and met storm-affected people in Alipurduar on April 1. After the Kalchini public meeting on April 12, she has another one scheduled at the Madarihat on April 15. Our All India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will also hold a meeting on April 16.

Additionally, actor and MP Dev’s roadshow was held at Jateshwar in Falakata. It’s evident we’re well ahead in the campaign. BJP leaders avoid campaigning in seats they anticipate losing, lacking heavyweight campaigners. Trinamool is confident of winning the Alipurduar Lok Sabha seat from BJP. Now it’s about increasing the victory margin.

With only 10 days left for the election, this marks the first time a heavyweight campaigner has been announced by the BJP for the Alipurduar Lok Sabha constituency. Yogi Adityanath is expected to hold an election rally at Suhasini Cha Bagan Maidan in Kalchini block on April 11, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma scheduled to attend another rally later. Manoj Tigga, BJP candidate for the Alipurduar constituency, stated: “In this election, people will vote for PM Modi. It doesn’t matter who the heavyweight campaigner is or where they campaign. People believe there will be only one Prime Minister whose motto is only ‘Vikas’ (development).

People want to see development, not the campaign of a star campaigner. So, as before, this seat will be for Modi.”