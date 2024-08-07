Alipurduar to showcase ethnic tribal recipes

Alipurduar: To showcase the rich culture of Alipurduar’s tribal communities, the district administration has decided to come up with 30 traditional food stalls run by indigenous people. This initiative is part of the World Tribal Day celebrations to be observed at Rabindra Bhawan in Alipurduar on August 9. Attendees will have the opportunity to taste approximately 30 varieties of traditional tribal dishes.



Ten self-help groups are collaborating to serve these authentic dishes, providing a unique cultural experience for guests. The initiative has been warmly welcomed by those involved in Alipurduar’s tourism sector.

The district administration highlighted the participation of various tribal communities including Dukpa, Santal, Oraon, Munda, Toto, Mech and Bodo. Featured dishes include Dukpa’s Emadatsi, Khapche, and slat butter tea; Santal’s edible fern and taro stem dishes; Toto’s Marua bread and Marua pitha; Nepali Selroti; Munda’s Gopo bread; Oraon’s Chirka bread and Poa bread; and Bodo’s bamboo gaja curry and pork dishes.

R Vimala, District Magistrate, Alipurduar, stated: “The main state-level program will be held in Jhargram, with the Chief Minister expected to attend. In Alipurduar, the main event will take place at Rabindra Bhavan. We will offer special indigenous foods prepared by women from self-help groups.” In addition to food, the event will also showcase the rich cultural heritage of these tribal communities. Ramkumar Lama, a notable figure in Alipurduar’s tourism circles, praised the initiative, stating: “This innovative initiative by the administration will increase the popularity of ethnic food. Serving such food at various government events across the state will raise awareness.”

Folk culture researcher Pramod Nath emphasized the importance of preserving indigenous cultures, saying: “It is a challenge for indigenous people to retain their culture in the era of globalization. This initiative will help preserve hundreds of traditional recipes that are at risk of extinction.”

Alipurduar, one of India’s most ethnically diverse districts, is home to 26 distinct tribal communities. The food exhibition aims to boost enthusiasm for the district’s rich tribal heritage.