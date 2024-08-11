Alipurduar to host first ever e-marathon on August 25

Alipurduar: In a bid to boost tourism in Central Dooars, Alipurduar is set to host its inaugural International e-marathon on August 25. This innovative marathon, distinguished from traditional events by its use of modern technology, will feature a 25 km race starting from the main gate of Jaldapara National Park and culminating at the Falakata Town Club Stadium.



The event is being spearheaded by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) affiliate, Young India (YI), with robust support from the Alipurduar district administration and a significant contribution from the local tourism community. The e-Marathon aims to showcase the region’s unique attractions and cultural heritage.

Interest in the e-marathon has already generated excitement across neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal. Enthusiasts from Joypurhat Municipality in Dinajpur district, Bangladesh and Bhutan have expressed keen interest, with 12 participants from Sikkim also confirming their intent to join. Raj Basu, chairman of the eco-tourism committee of the Bengal government’s Tourism department, stated: “This e-marathon is not just a one-time event but a cornerstone for future tourism initiatives. We aim to make it an annual tradition, highlighting Alipurduar’s rich biodiversity, cultural heritage and the scenic beauty of its protected forests like Buxa and Jaldapara. With 31 tribes, 64 tea gardens and a diverse array of wildlife, including birds and butterflies, Alipurduar stands out as a unique destination.”

The e-marathon, a first for North Bengal, will feature cutting-edge technology, including specialised chips valued at approximately ₹2.5 lakh. Four experts from South India will oversee the technical aspects of the event. The marathon’s format has been designed to attract international attention and support tourism growth, a strategy that has seen success in other regions, such as Bhutan.

In addition to the main 25 km marathon, participants can also join two shorter races of 5 km and 10 km. The event will also promote health awareness and a message against tobacco use. Route markings are scheduled for completion in the coming days, and the tourism community has warmly embraced this pioneering initiative.