Alipurduar to host 2nd Dooars 25K monsoon marathon & tourism fest

Alipurduar: The Alipurduar district administration is gearing up to host the second edition of the Dooars 25K Monsoon Marathon and Tourism Festival, scheduled to take place from August 8 to 10. This unique event aims to spotlight the region’s monsoon charm and boost tourism during

the off-season.

The festival is being jointly organised by the Association for Conservation and Tourism, Bhutan-India Friendship Association (BIFA), Falakata Town Club, and several local tourism groups and clubs. The initiative is being led by Young Indians (Yi), an affiliate of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), with strong backing from the Alipurduar district administration and enthusiastic participation from the local tourism community. A preparatory meeting was held on Tuesday at the Dooars Kanya administrative building, chaired by District Magistrate R Vimala, and attended by ADM (Tourism), OC Tourism, BDOs, and other top officials. It was confirmed that the district administration would extend full support to ensure the festival’s success.

Speaking on the occasion, Raj Basu, Chairman of the Ecotourism Committee of the Bengal Tourism department, stated: “Tourism in Alipurduar is largely jungle-based. However, forests remain closed during the monsoon, which severely affects local livelihoods. Yet, the Dooars during this season is a stunningly beautiful destination. This festival is designed to promote monsoon tourism and create economic opportunities during this otherwise quiet period.”

Last year’s debut event was a single-day marathon that drew participants from Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh. Building on that success, this year’s edition has evolved into a three-day cultural and sports extravaganza. Highlights of the festival include the 25-km marathon, cycling events, boat rowing, the Baroli Fish Festival (celebrating a local delicacy), an art exhibition, a musical water street experience at Mujnai and even a “Kachra Marathon” aimed at promoting environmental awareness.

Dasho Thinley Dorji, representing BIFA Bhutan, has assured full cooperation and participation from Bhutanese stakeholders.