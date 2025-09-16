Alipurduar to get grand gateways in Rs 1.5 crore beautification drive

Alipurduar: The Alipurduar Municipality has announced a major beautification drive that will soon transform the town’s entry points and public spaces. As part of the project, three grand gateways and the iconic Biswa Bangla logo will be installed, with an estimated budget of around Rs 1.5 crore. This will be the first time that Alipurduar town will have gateways erected simultaneously at its key entrances.

According to officials, the town has three major approach roads from the north, east and west. One gateway will be built near the northern flyover, another at Shovaganj and the third on the Birpara route.

The designs, which are nearly finalised, will showcase the cultural and natural heritage of the district—its hills, forests and tea gardens. Care will also be taken to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Municipal Chairman Prosenjit Kar said: “Local residents have long demanded gateways for the town. Honoring their wishes, we want to complete the work as early as possible. If not before Durga Puja, the work will begin immediately after and we hope to complete it by December.”

The beautification initiative will also include renovation of water bodies and riverbanks. A pond in the Shovaganj area has already been upgraded at a cost of nearly Rs 10 lakh, where a striking Biswa Bangla logo will soon be installed. In addition, the municipality will begin landscaping along the Kaljani River and refurbishing a lake in wards 12 and 18.

Over the past three years, Alipurduar has witnessed several development projects, but until now, the globally recognised Biswa Bangla logo had not found a place in the town. With its installation at Shovaganj—accompanied by a musical fountain—the town will gain not just a symbol of pride but also a new attraction for residents and visitors alike.