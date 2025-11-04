Alipurduar to get 119 new roads worth Rs 75 crore

Alipurduar: Alipurduar is poised for a major infrastructure boost with the construction of 119 new roads under the state government’s Pathashree project, at an estimated cost of Rs 75 crore. The announcement has sparked widespread optimism across the district, with residents anticipating improved connectivity and faster access to essential services.

The project covers around 200 kilometre of new roads spanning six blocks of Alipurduar, with completion targeted by February next year. Each road will range between one and two kilometre in length, designed as single-lane stretches surfaced with bitumen or concrete to facilitate smooth movement of small vehicles. Priority will be given to repairing old and dilapidated roads.

According to officials, the Alipurduar Zilla Parishad will oversee the construction of 17 roads, while the State Rural Development Agency (SRDA) will implement another 26. The remaining roads will be developed by various government departments under the same scheme. Once completed, the Pathashree project is expected to revolutionise connectivity among 64 gram panchayats, both within and beyond the district’s tea belt. Improved road links will ensure easier access between remote villages and the district headquarters, benefiting students, patients and daily commuters alike.

Expressing his gratitude, Manaranjan De, Sahakari Sabhadhipati of the Alipurduar Zilla Parishad, said: “We are delighted and overwhelmed. The sanctioning of so many roads at once will directly benefit lakhs of people. We see this as the Chief Minister’s blessing. Alipurduar district was created by her, and for the past eleven years, she has been beautifying and developing it. Once again, she has gifted the people of the district 119 new roads at one go.”

Officials believe the massive allocation under the Pathashree project will open a new chapter in Alipurduar’s development, further boosting the district’s economy and rural communication network.