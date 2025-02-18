Alipurduar to build approach roads for industrial hubs at `14 crore

Alipurduar: Construction of approach roads to two industrial hubs in Alipurduar, costing Rs 14 crore, has begun following instructions from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The hubs, located in Ethelbari and Jaigaon, have remained largely unused due to the lack of proper access roads.

During an administrative meeting at the Parade Ground in Alipurduar on January 22, the Chief Minister expressed her concern after learning about the road issue. She immediately instructed District Magistrate R Vimala to ensure the construction of the approach roads and emphasised that future industrial hubs should consider road access before development. She also warned the MSME department against similar oversights in the future. In response to the Chief Minister’s directives, the district administration has launched the construction of roads for both hubs. The tender for the 1-kilometre approach road to the Ethelbari industrial hub in the Falakata block has been completed, with an investment of Rs 7 crore. Similarly, a 1-kilometre road will soon be constructed for the Jaigaon hub at another Rs 7 crore. These roads will directly connect the hubs to Asian Highway No. 48 and facilitate access to the neighbouring country of Bhutan. District Magistrate R Vimala confirmed: “The tender process for the Ethelbari industrial hub road is underway and we are optimistic about the Jaigaon project. We anticipate increased interest in both hubs once the roads are ready.”

Currently, Ethelbari is the largest active industrial hub in Alipurduar, covering 43 acres, with about 50 per cent of the land already allocated. In contrast, the Jaigaon hub, with over 13 acres, has seen little interest due to the lack of an approach road. However, with improved infrastructure, it is expected that both hubs will attract more industrial investment, especially given their proximity to Bhutan and direct highway access.

Prosenjit De, General Secretary of the Alipurduar Chamber of Commerce, said: “This timely step is crucial for the district’s economic growth and we fully support the Chief Minister’s initiative to enhance infrastructure and promote industrial development.”