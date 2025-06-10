Alipurduar to be declared child labour-free

Alipurduar: The Alipurduar district administration will declare the district child labour-free on June 12, marking World Day Against Child Labour.

In preparation, officials have held meetings and workshops with stakeholders including tea garden authorities, brick kiln operators and business owners. Declarations are being collected from all 63 tea gardens and other establishments, affirming that no child labourers are employed. “We are hopeful that Alipurduar will be declared a child labour-free district from June 12,” said District Magistrate R. Vimla. “We’ve already organized awareness workshops and discussions. Children should be playing, studying, and staying with their families—not working. Public awareness campaigns will also continue after the declaration.”

Authorities are now enforcing strict guidelines. Each institution must submit a written declaration confirming compliance. If any child labour is detected, legal action, including fines up to Rs 50,000, will be taken. Deputy Labour Commissioner Gopal Biswas added: “Whenever we identify a child labourer, we follow the legal protocol — contacting the family, arranging for rehabilitation and ensuring the child is enrolled in school.

We have asked all institutions to submit their declarations by June 12.”