Alipurduar: TMC leaders conclude final phase of poll campaigning

Alipurduar: In the final phase of the first stage of the polling campaign, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee and party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee gave their final touches to the poll trail for three Lok Sabha elections.



On Monday, the TMC supremo held an election rally at Rash Mela ground in Cooch Behar and Dimdima Tea Garden ground in Alipurduar.

Abhishek Banerjee will lead an election rally for TMC candidate Jagdish Chandra Barma Basuniar of the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency at 12 noon on Tuesday at Cooch Behar-II block.

Following this, he will conduct a roadshow in the Alipurduar Municipal area in support of Prakash Chik Baraik, Trinamool’s candidate for the Alipurduar Lok Sabha constituency at 3 pm. Simultaneously, the Chief Minister will hold an election rally in support of Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha constituency candidate Nirmal Chandra Roy at Salbari in Maynaguri.

Voting for the first phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections will be held on April 19, encompassing the state’s three Lok Sabha constituencies: Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar. The campaigning deadline is April 17 at 5 pm. Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee and second-in-command Abhishek Banerjee are adding final touches to the promotional activities.

Mamata Banerjee has campaigned vigorously in these three Lok Sabha constituencies since April 1. Additionally, Abhishek has held numerous public meetings and interacted with party workers in the past 15 days.

TMC state general secretary Mridal Goswami remarked: “In the last 15 days, except for 2 days due to a storm in Jalpaiguri, Mamata Banerjee has conducted over 10 election meetings for three candidates in these three Lok Sabha constituencies. Abhishek has been equally engaged. Both leaders are meticulously concluding the election campaign for these three Lok Sabha elections on Monday and Tuesday, instilling confidence among party workers.”