Alipurduar: TMC intensifies campaign showcasing party’s development projs

The TMC in the Alipurduar Lok Sabha constituency has launched a strategic campaign, distributing leaflets in Hindi to tea workers across 111 tea gardens, showcasing the state government’s development projects. Now, they plan to distribute 400,000 leaflets across the three municipality areas of the constituency.

Dubbed “Duare Trinamool Kormi,” this initiative includes door-to-door leaflet distribution and a small survey to gauge public sentiment. TMC leaders believe this approach strengthens public relations and facilitates addressing minor grievances promptly.

Chairman of Alipurduar Municipality, Prasenjit Kar, stated: “The survey work has already begun. In Alipurduar Municipality alone, development work worth approximately Rs 40 crore has been undertaken step-by-step in the last year. This includes improvements to roads, drains and culverts. Solid waste management was a major demand of Alipurduar Municipality and it has now been addressed. All of this has been detailed in the leaflets.

Through this survey, I aim to gather feedback from every individual on what more can be done for the development of the Lok Sabha constituency and the municipality.”

Falakata Town Block Trinamool president, Shubhabrat Dey, cited approximately Rs 25 crore worth of projects completed in the past year across 18 wards of Falakata Municipality. They plan to showcase these achievements through citywide hoardings, inviting opposition scrutiny.

TMC candidate Prakash Chik Baraik commented: “We believe in transparency. That’s why we conduct door-to-door surveys. Additionally, we are consistently involved in development work throughout the year. The state government is focused on comprehensive development and we aim to communicate this through printed leaflets. Our opponents lack the courage to do the same. We challenge MP John Barla of Alipurduar to publish leaflets outlining his contributions, although we are aware that he has not undertaken any development work in the last five years.”

However, BJP candidate Manoj Tigga countered, stating: “No significant development has taken place. Trinamool’s corruption in the state has been exposed. People will continue to place their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi this time as well.”