Alipurduar: TMC gears up for Lok Sabha elections

The TMC’s Alipurduar district committee is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections. The committee has come up with innovative strategies for the elections.

“TMC has commenced meetings with the winning candidates of the 64 Gram Panchayat areas of the district, the defeated candidates along with other members of the region. All Gram Panchayat meetings in Alipurduar Block 2 have been concluded and meetings have taken place in some Gram Panchayats of Block 1 in Alipurduar.

The party aims to complete meetings in all 64 Panchayats of the district by the end of January,” stated Prakash Chik Baraik, TMC Alipurduar district president.

Baraik added: “Our goal is to wrap up preparations before the Lok Sabha elections are officially announced. Our highlights would include Alipurduar BJP MP John Barla’s shortcomings and Central neglect. TMC has scheduled a grand rally on January 25 at the Alipurduar district headquarters.”

Ganga Prasad Sharma, the chairman of TMC Alipurduar district committee, said: “We are analysing all the elections in the state from 2014 to 2021. The last Panchayat elections are being scrutinised to understand both the reasons behind victories and defeats in pockets.

Following the first phase of regional meetings, the second phase will involve a review meeting of all booths in the district. Subsequently, we will distribute leaflets to booth members outlining state development, Central neglect, and the MP’s failure in Alipurduar. These leaflets will be distributed to 5 lakh families in the Alipurduar Lok Sabha Constituency.”

Though the TMC has secured a victory over BJP in Alipurduar Panchayat elections results, Trinamool leaders remain vigilant, with Prakash Chik Baraik, Sourav Chakraborty, Mridul Goswami, and Ganga Prasad Sharma actively participating in each meeting. This innovative approach to reaching the booth level had yielded remarkable results in Municipalities and Panchayats.