Alipurduar: Teacher alleges caste-based mental harassment

Alipurduar: A teacher of Kamakhyaguri Mission High School has alleged prolonged mental harassment and caste-based discrimination by her colleagues, including the acting headmaster. The teacher, Manorama Narzinary, has filed formal complaints with the District School Inspector and the Tribal Development Board, seeking justice and legal action.

According to the complaint, Narzinary, a seasoned and respected educator, was repeatedly subjected to humiliating remarks regarding her caste. Colleagues allegedly referred to her as a “quota recruit”, undermining her professional standing and qualifications. She claims the harassment had been ongoing for years, but she chose to stay silent until now.

In her written submission, she identified three colleagues, including the teacher-in-charge, as responsible for the abuse. Narzinary has demanded that a police case be registered under relevant sections of law and that a thorough investigation be conducted. She also highlighted how the hostile environment has obstructed her from fulfilling administrative duties at the school.

“I became a teacher through my own merit and have always given my best to my students,” said Narzinary. “Yet, some colleagues—including the acting headmaster—regularly humiliate me because of my caste. They even speak against the constitutional reservation policy that enabled my appointment. This is unacceptable, especially in an educational institution.”

Attempts to reach the acting headmaster and the school management committee president for comment were unsuccessful. District School Inspector Rabina Tamang confirmed receipt of the complaint. “We received the complaint yesterday and have initiated an inquiry.

If the allegations are substantiated, appropriate action will be taken as per the law,” she said.