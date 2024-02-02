Alipurduar: Tea workers receive first instalment to build houses

Alipurduar: In the Alipurduar district, the distribution of land Patta (land right documents) has brought joy to 7,000 tea workers, who have now received the first instalment of Rs 60,000 each in their bank accounts for building houses, keeping with the Chief Minister’s announcement. The elated tea garden workers eagerly await further developments.



District Magistrate R Vimala explained: “In the initial phase, funds have been deposited in the accounts of those who obtained Pattas. Soon, as per government regulations, everyone will receive the second instalment. The ongoing land survey aims to cover every tea garden in Alipurduar,in a phase wise manner ”

During a government distribution programme on December 10 at the Parade Ground in Alipurduar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee personally handed over land Patta to tea plantation workers. Going a step further, she declared that each tea worker in every tea garden would receive Rs. 1 lakh 20 thousand for housing, extending the scheme from the existing Cha

Sundari initiative.

Within two months of this announcement, workers were thrilled to find Rs 60,000 credited to their bank accounts, the first instalment for their

new homes.

Rajani Gope, a labourer at Majherdabri tea plantation, expressed her gratitude, saying: “We never imagined securing a land lease. First, the Chief Minister granted us land patta, and now she provides funds for building houses. The money is already in my bank account. I’m immensely thankful.”

According to the Alipurduar district administration, the first phase has seen 7,000 tea workers receiving the initial Rs 60,000 in their bank accounts. Currently, approximately 14,000 tea garden workers in the district have obtained land plots within their tea gardens. The second instalment will bring an additional Rs 40,000, with the final instalment of Rs 20,000.

Prakash Chik Baraik, Rajya Sabha MP and Alipurduar district president of TMC stated: “Being a tea garden worker myself, I understand the profound joy these funds bring for building houses. Tea workers will forever be grateful to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.”