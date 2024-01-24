Alipurduar: Tea-Tribal Festival inaugurated

The Tea-Tribal Festival kicked off with fervor in the Newlands tea garden in Alipurduar district on Wednesday. Organised by the Tribal Development department, the two-day long event began with discussions on the overall development of the tea garden. State tribal development minister, Bulu Chik Baraik, cautioned tea garden owners against closure of tea gardens during the lean season without valid reasons and without notice.

Minister Bulu Chik Baraik remarked: “While I grew up in the garden, we noticed a concerning trend. Some owners close the garden during the lean season without informing anyone, causing a crisis for workers. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has deputed a group of ministers to keep watch and address issues pertaining to the tea industry. We’ve discussed various issues, including cancelling the garden lease, and are alerting tea garden owners who break rules.” Representatives from 64 tea plantations in Alipurduar attended the festival at Newlands Tea Plantation. Minister Bulu Chik Baraik, Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Barik, Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Snigdha Soiba, District Magistrate R Vimala, Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi, and other dignitaries graced the event.

The festival included the presentation of various state government services to beneficiaries, felicitation of tribal poets, writers, artists, and tea garden folk artists. Government department stalls were set up to cater to the tribal community within the festival premises.