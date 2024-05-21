Alipurduar tea garden celebrates International Tea Day with workers

Alipurduar: On the occasion of International Tea Day, the management of Majherdabri Tea Garden celebrated by offering a cup of tea to the workers who harvest the tea leaves. On Tuesday at around 5 pm, workers enjoyed tea at the factory premises with the management staff, after finishing their tasks.



More than 200 workers of Majherdabri Tea Garden assembled at the factory premises after the factory’s final siren honked. Management staff, including Manager Chinmay Dhar, prepared tea for them. The tea was served with biscuits to the workers, marking the International Tea Day celebration at Majherdabri Tea Garden in Alipurduar district.

The workers were very happy to enjoy tea with biscuits. Sita Oraon, a labourer, said: “We have never been offered any tea by the management before. This is the first time we got a cup of tea. It was a very special feeling.”