Alipurduar submerged after heavy downpour

Alipurduar: As many as 20 wards of Alipurduar district town were submerged due to heavy overnight rain. A total of 119 millimeters of rain fell in the Alipurduar municipal area from 8 am on Sunday to 8 am on Monday, leading to widespread flooding.



The sluice gates were kept closed because of the heightened bed of the Kaljani River that flows through the Alipurduar Municipality area, as authorities feared river water entering the town during the monsoon season. Water levels ranged from knee-deep to waist-high in different parts of the town.

Alipurduar Municipality took immediate action to address the flooding. Chairman Prasenjit Kar personally assessed the situation in every ward alongside the respective councillors. 14 pumps were deployed to drain water from the town, directing it into the river. Municipal cleaning staff worked to clear drains of accumulated garbage. Within hours, the water began to recede.

Chairman Prasenjit Kar commented: “Rainfall has been persistent across Alipurduar since Friday. Combined with heavy rain in Bhutan, river levels rose significantly. With all sluice gates closed, drainage from some areas of the town couldn’t flow out, resulting in localised flooding. We’ve operated a total of 14 pumps, large and small and stationed nine boats for emergencies. Water tankers have been deployed where drinking water supplies are affected. We’re closely coordinating with the administration and municipal staff and councillors are working tirelessly to minimise inconvenience to the public.”

Local residents voiced concerns over the lack of a comprehensive drainage master plan, attributing the town’s flooding to systemic drainage issues. Shouvik Roy Palodhi, a resident, stated: “Other areas like Ghatal have developed master plans. Mamata Banerjee has made significant strides in Bengal and Alipurduar district. The district administration and municipality are active, but we urgently need a drainage plan to prevent future water shortages in the town.”