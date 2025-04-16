Alipurduar: State Rural Dev Agency begins construction of 11-km road

Alipurduar: The West Bengal State Rural Development Agency (WBSRDA) has initiated the construction of an 11-kilometre road from Garam Bridge in Banchukamari Gram Panchayat (GP) to Joy Bangla Hat, via the Kaljani River Bridge in Tapsi Khata Gram Panchayat. The long-awaited project responds to a longstanding demand from local residents.

Alipurduar MLA Suman Kanjilal formally inaugurated the road construction work on Tuesday. He was joined by Alipurduar Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Snigdha Soiba and several other dignitaries during the ceremony.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 11 crore, with the administration aiming to complete the road before the onset of the monsoon.

Speaking at the event, MLA Suman Kanjilal said: “This road is of great importance. Two proposals have already been submitted in the Assembly — the first for this road and the second for a bridge over the Kaljani River at Tapsikhata. We are hopeful that upon completion of the road, we will receive the green signal to begin the bridge construction.”

He added: “Once the bridge is built, Alipurduar district headquarters will have access to a new bypass route. It will also strengthen connectivity between Kalchini block and Cooch Behar district. The new road will link National Highway 31C through Nimti, Patkapara Tea Garden, Banchukamari and Tapsikhata, eventually connecting to the four-lane highway at Ghargharia in Alipurduar Block-I. This infrastructure will benefit lakhs of residents and significantly improve transportation between Alipurduar and Cooch Behar.”

In a parallel development, the North Bengal Development department has begun construction of two Paver Block roads in Kumargram block — one at New Lands Tea Garden and another at Khoyardanga.