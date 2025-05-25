Alipurduar: Spl drive to combat malaria surge from next week

Alipurduar: With 55 malaria cases already reported before the onset of the monsoon, the Alipurduar district Health department has rolled out a new preventive strategy to curb the spread of the disease.

In an initiative directed by the state government, the department will launch a special campaign where mosquito nets in malaria-prone areas will be treated with Deltamethrin, a mosquito-killing chemical. ASHA workers will visit households, dip mosquito nets in tubs or containers filled with the chemical solution and return them to residents for drying. The campaign is scheduled to begin next week.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) II, Supriyo Choudhury, stated: “As of May 24, this year 55 people in the district have been infected with malaria. To prevent further spread, mosquito nets in high-risk areas will be washed in chemically treated water. ASHA workers will be trained in the proper procedure before the campaign begins.”

Last year, six blocks in the district reported 744 malaria cases. The current spike in infections — well before peak mosquito season — has raised concerns within the Health department. In comparison to previous years, the infection rate this year is significantly higher. Health officials have noted that most of the cases are concentrated in areas close to forested regions, where the population of Anopheles mosquitoes is notably higher. As a result, the department has identified the trend as “Forest Malaria.” To support the initiative, the state government has allocated funds for purchasing the required chemical. The district has already completed procurement and ASHA workers involved in the campaign will receive additional incentives for their participation.

Officials hope that timely intervention, coupled with community participation, will help bring the situation under control before the monsoon exacerbates mosquito breeding conditions.