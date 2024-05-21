Alipurduar Solid Waste Mgmt now operational

Alipurduar: The Solid Waste Management Centre in Alipurduar is now operational. Waste management activities have commenced at the plant, which was inaugurated before the Lok Sabha elections. As of Monday, garbage management for eight wards of the Alipurduar municipal area has started at the centre.



Chairman of Alipurduar Municipality Prasenjit Kar stated: “We promised during the municipal elections that the plant would be activated as soon as possible. There was a slight delay due to technical reasons, but we are hopeful that residents will no longer have to worry about garbage management. We have already supplied buckets to eight wards and the remaining 12 wards will receive theirs very soon. We aim to manage the garbage of all 20 wards within the next two months.”

Constructed at a cost of several crores of rupees, the solid waste management centre is located about 12 km from the district headquarters of Alipurduar, next to the Magherdabri Tea Plantation. Initially, the plant has the capacity to manage garbage from a large part of the district, not just the district headquarters. The municipal authorities are optimistic that within the next two months, the entire district town will be free of garbage.