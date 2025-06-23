Alipurduar set for 80 km road overhaul at cost of Rs 59 crore

Alipurduar: A major road development initiative is underway in Alipurduar district, with the North Bengal Development Department (NBDD) set to construct nearly 80 kilometers of new roads at an estimated cost of Rs 59 crore. The project, spanning five Assembly constituencies, marks a significant infrastructure boost for the region.

A total of 38 new roads — each between 700 meters and 2 kilometers in length — are scheduled for construction in Alipurduar district. These include roads within both the Alipurduar and Falakata municipal areas.

According to NBDD officials, all roads will be constructed using high-strength paver blocks, each with a width of 3.75 metres. The tendering process has been completed for all 38 projects and work orders are expected to be issued shortly.

Construction will begin in phases within this month, with work already underway on three roads in the Alipurduar and Kumargram constituencies. The new roads will traverse tea gardens, rural villages and urban zones, ensuring vital connectivity with state and national highways.

The initiative aims not only to improve transportation but also to spur local economic growth. Saurav Bhattacharya, Executive Engineer of the NBDD, confirmed: “Work on all 38 roads will commence before the end of June. We are targeting completion by December this year.”

Local enthusiasm is high, with public representatives and residents welcoming the development. Many of the roads are being built in areas that previously lacked any paved access or had deteriorated beyond use. “From students and patients to farmers and daily commuters, everyone stands to benefit,” said one resident.

Alipurduar MLA Suman Kanjilal, MP Prakash Chik Baraik, and Madarihat MLA Jayprakash Toppo have publicly thanked North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha for prioritising the district’s infrastructure needs.

NBDD sources noted that paver block roads have already proven their durability over traditional asphalt roads in the region. Over the past five years, several such roads have been constructed in Alipurduar without any major issues reported.