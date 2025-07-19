Alipurduar school launches ‘water bell’ initiative to combat heatwave

Alipurduar: In a pioneering move to safeguard students from the relentless summer heat, Madarihat Girls’ School in Alipurduar district has implemented an innovative “water bell” system. The initiative mandates all students and teachers to pause every 30 minutes during class hours to drink water when a specially-designated alarm sounds.

This proactive measure comes in response to the severe heatwave sweeping across North Bengal. While several schools in South Bengal have already adopted similar practices, Madarihat Girls’ School has taken the effort further by integrating the habit into daily school life year-round—not just during summer. “In this scorching heat, there’s no substitute for water. Even doctors have recommended this approach,” said headmistress Kazi Runalayla Khanam. “Most of our students come from tea garden communities. I noticed many had dry skin—a sign of dehydration. Upon medical consultation, we learned that insufficient water intake was also causing stomach ailments and dehydration among our students.”

To address this growing concern, the school has placed a strong emphasis on access to purified drinking water. With the support of the Alipurduar Zilla Parishad, a purified water supply unit has been installed on campus, ensuring students have an uninterrupted source of safe drinking water. Additionally, with financial aid from a private organization, the school has installed multiple water purifiers and distributed hygienic, reusable plastic bottles to all 537 enrolled students. Teachers have also received the same bottles.

“The idea is simple — children learn by observing adults,” Khanam explained. “So, it’s compulsory for teachers to drink water along with the students whenever the alarm rings. This shared routine helps reinforce healthy habits and ensures hydration becomes part of everyone’s lifestyle.”

The school plans to continue the “water bell” system permanently, aiming to instill lifelong wellness habits while protecting students from the immediate risks of heat-induced illness.