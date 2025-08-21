Alipurduar: Road repair, lighting projects underway in all 20 wards

Alipurduar: In a major facelift ahead of the upcoming Puja festivities, Alipurduar Municipality has taken up extensive road repair and lighting projects across all 20 wards, with a total investment of nearly Rs 13.5 crore. The projects include the inauguration of 27 high-mast towers and comprehensive road reconstruction works, all of which are scheduled to be completed before the festival season.

Municipal officials confirmed that all 27 high-mast towers will be inaugurated simultaneously on a designated day, either just before or after Mahalaya. Alongside, roads that had suffered significant damage in various wards—especially due to recent pipeline installations for water and gas—are being fully repaired. Funds had already been sanctioned for these works, ensuring smooth execution.

In addition, the North Bengal Development department is currently constructing paver block roads in six wards at an estimated cost of Rs 8.5 crore, a project expected to wrap up ahead of the festive season.

According to municipal sources, while the combined cost of new road construction, old road renovation, and repair works stands at around Rs 13.5 crore, another Rs 1.5 crore has been allocated for the installation of LED and halogen streetlights, along with the

high-mast towers.

Speaking about the preparations, Prosenjit Kar, a senior municipal official, said: “Before the Puja, the inauguration of 27 high-mast towers, completion of new roads, and repair of all damaged stretches will be ensured. We are working in close coordination with ward councillors to address issues promptly. Garbage removal is being carried out daily to keep the town clean. Our aim is to make sure no ward faces difficulties with roads or street lighting during the Puja.”

In the past three years, Alipurduar Municipality has completed several new road projects and renovations across multiple wards. Meanwhile, the household drinking water supply project is in its final stages and, if everything goes as planned, piped water will reach every household by next year.