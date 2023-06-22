Alipurduar revamps parade ground room for senior citizens

Alipurduar: There are good tidings for senior citizens of Alipurduar. The Alipurduar District administration responding to the appeal made by senior citizens in the district town will be renovating the room for the elderly at the parade ground in Alipurduar at a cost of Rs 7 lakh.



The room will also have a coffee machine and drinking water facilities. The renovation work will be carried out with the aim of ensuring that the elderly do not face any issues during winter, summer, or monsoon seasons.

The entire plan is being implemented to provide a rest space for the elderly when they visit the parade ground. There are six separate organisations for senior citizens in the district headquarters of Alipurduar. All the organisations had collectively appealed to the administration for a renovation of this room located on the west side of the parade ground.

Larry Bose, a member of the Alipurduar Nagarik Manch, stated: “The Parade Ground is located in the heart of Alipurduar town, covering an area of 40.65 acres. Hundreds of elderly people visit the ground every day. The parade ground holds great significance for us. We informed the administration that if the existing seating arrangements are renovated, more seniors will be encouraged to come to the ground. Initially, the district administration informed us that new colors, tiled roofs, and walls will be done up. Any new proposals put forward by the elders will also be given due consideration. We are grateful to the district administration for taking this initiative.”

District Magistrate Surendra Kumar Meena stated: “Renovation work is going on. The sitting area for the elderly will be renovated and beautified very soon. It is important to note that the district administration has already commenced work on the development of the historical parade ground.”