Alipurduar reports 1st Japanese Encephalitis death, state steps up vigilance

Alipurduar: Following the death of a 49-year-old woman from Falakata due to Japanese Encephalitis (JE), the Alipurduar district health administration has ramped up preventive measures to contain the spread of the mosquito-borne disease.

ASHA workers have launched door-to-door surveys across the district to identify suspected cases, while health officials have begun mapping pig farms and areas frequented by migratory birds—both known contributors to JE transmission.

The first confirmed JE death in the district this year was reported on July 31. The victim, identified as Shefali Das, a resident of Ward 2 of Falakata Municipality, succumbed to the illness at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, just a week after being diagnosed.

District Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH-II) Dr Supriyo Choudhury confirmed that blood testing for Japanese Encephalitis will soon be available at the Alipurduar District Hospital’s laboratory, ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja festivities.

“Residents will no longer need to travel to North Bengal Medical College for JE testing,” Dr Choudhury stated. “Once the testing kits arrive from the state Health department, the process will begin immediately.”

He added that Shefali Das remains the only confirmed JE case in the district so far this year.

The death has prompted intensified vector surveillance around Ward 2. A field survey revealed the presence of 12 pig farms within a 4-kilometre radius of the affected area. A report has already been forwarded to the Animal Resources Development department for necessary action. Meanwhile, Alipurduar has recorded 57 cases of dengue this year—down significantly from over 200 cases during the same period in 2024. However, 138 cases of malaria have already been reported. With Japanese Encephalitis now added to the list of concerns, health officials are urging residents to stay vigilant and cooperate with awareness drives and testing initiatives.