Alipurduar: Preps on for TMC’s Board formation in Panchayats

Alipurduar: Preparations for the formation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Boards in the three-tier Panchayat began in Alipurduar district from Monday. In each of the 6 blocks of the district, party observers will hold separate meetings with the regional president, chairman, and winning candidates of the Gram Panchayat (GP) and Panchayat Samiti. The state Trinamool committee’s specific instructions relating to formation of the Panchayat Boards will be communicated to them.



According to Trinamool sources, the block presidents will meet with members of each GP of the 6 blocks in Alipurduar district, in the presence of district observers. Notably, Trinamool secured victory in 55 out of 64 Gram Panchayats in Alipurduar during the recently-concluded polls.

The names of the Pradhan and Upa Pradhan (chief and deputy dhief) will be decided through proposals presented in the meeting and later sent to the district president of the party. Additionally, separate proposals will be made by IPAC (Indian Political Action Committee) regarding potential candidates for Pradhan and Upa Pradhan. The proposals from both sources will then be compared.

Just before the Board’s formation, the district president will hand over a sealed envelope containing the names to the block presidents. The party members will be informed of these names on the day of the Panchayat Board formation. The Boards have to be formed within August 16.

Trinamool district general secretary, Bhaskar Majumder, emphasised that since the beginning of Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Nabo Jowar’ programme, the party has been conducting elections in a very organised manner. Going against the party’s decision will lead to serious consequences.

Prakash Chik Baraik, Trinamool’s Alipurduar district president, stated that elections in Alipurduar were conducted freely and peacefully this time. The formation of the board is now just a matter of time. They are not targeting the 3 Gram Panchayats where the opposition won. In case of a hung GP, the party will adhere to its rules. However, the decision on the formation of the Zilla Parishad board will be made directly by the TMC state committee.