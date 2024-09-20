Alipurduar police rescue missing minor girl from Assam

ALIPURDUAR: A special team from the Alipurduar district police has successfully rescued a minor girl from Assam after she had been missing for two months. It is alleged that the girl was sold and subjected to severe adverse conditions.



The family reported that the girl was confined in a locked room with inadequate food and suffered both mental and physical abuse. Two months ago, she ran away from home after developing a relationship with a neighbor. Since then, the family had been unable to locate her due to her mobile phone being switched off. They filed a complaint at the Samuktala Police Station in Alipurduar, but the investigation did not yield results until recently.

On Tuesday night, the girl contacted her mother on mobile, revealing that she was being sold by the neighbor and had been left in the care of a broker. The family then notified district superintendent of police Y. Raghuvamshi.

Acting swiftly, a special team from the Alipurduar police traveled to Guwahati, Assam, where they successfully rescued the girl. She was brought back to Alipurduar and handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Wednesday night. She will undergo counseling at a government facility before being reunited with her family.

The police are also investigating potential sexual abuse. superintendent of police Y. Raghuvamshi stated: “Upon receiving the information, we promptly rescued the girl and initiated a case against the accused. The suspect is currently absconding.”

The victim’s mother expressed her gratitude, stating:, “We are thankful to the district police for their instant action. We got our daughter back before anything worse could happen. We are confident that the police will ensure the accused are apprehended and punished as per the law.”