Alipurduar Police rescue kidnapped child

Alipurduar: The Alipurduar Police have rescued a 5-year-old child who was kidnapped. They have also arrested the mastermind. The incident took place in New Hasimara, Alipurduar, at around 8 am on Thursday.

According to police sources, the son of local rice trader Ashish Agarwal was on his way to a private English medium school in Old Hasimara along with three classmates in an e-rickshaw. Suddenly, two bikers allegedly followed the e-rickshaw. The miscreants then put a revolver to the e-rickshaw driver’s forehead and forced the businessman’s child onto their bike. Before leaving, the miscreants sprayed something into the eyes of the e-rickshaw driver and the other children.

Immediately after the incident, the e-rickshaw driver contacted Biswajit De, the OC of Hasimara Police Outpost and informed him of the situation. The OC quickly responded, driving to the scene with two constables. The police intercepted the bike with the two abductors and the child in front of Madhu tea plantation in Kalchini, about 10 km from the abduction site. In a dramatic rescue, the OC and a constable jumped out of the moving vehicle. The OC snatched the child from between the two kidnappers on the bike and put him into the police vehicle. A constable threw one of the miscreants to the ground and Biswajit De overpowered him and seized the illegal revolver. However, the bike driver managed to escape. The mastermind behind the kidnapping, Bablu Jaiswal, was arrested and the illegal revolver was confiscated.

Additionally, the police arrested two more suspects believed to be involved in the abduction and began their interrogation. Bablu was produced in the district court of Alipurduar and remanded for three days to police custody.

The incident created panic throughout Hasimara.

District Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi said: “An attempt was made to abduct the son of the wealthy rice trader to extort a large sum of money. But thanks to the intelligence and quick action of the e-rickshaw driver and the police, the scheme was foiled.”