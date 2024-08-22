Alipurduar: Poacher gets 3-year jail

Alipurduar: The Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Alipurduar has sentenced one Lapa Dorjey Dukpa to three years imprisonment for poaching. Dukpa was arrested by the Buxa Tiger Project (West) on April 3, 2024, from Adma, stop the Buxa Hill, with elephant molar teeth and deer antlers in his possession.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Madan Gopal Sarkar noted the swift legal process, stating: “The court delivered its final sentence in just four months, highlighting our commitment to combating wildlife crime.”